iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Short Interest Update

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,770 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the February 26th total of 12,887 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares CMBS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after buying an additional 103,731 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after buying an additional 59,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 118,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMBS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 31,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.