Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,144 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,996,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,354 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 401,248 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,803,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,290,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 262,983 shares during the period.

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First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

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