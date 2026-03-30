Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 246,277 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 26th total of 298,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIV. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 3,415.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVIV opened at $72.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $80.80.

About Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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