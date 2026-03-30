Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Declines By 17.5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,305 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 26th total of 2,795 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,098 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

GNOM opened at $41.50 on Monday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.

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