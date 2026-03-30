Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 112,245 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 26th total of 135,739 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Marwynn Stock Performance

MWYN stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Marwynn has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

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Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Marwynn had a negative return on equity of 244.66% and a negative net margin of 121.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marwynn currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on MWYN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Marwynn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Marwynn in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Marwynn in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marwynn in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

About Marwynn

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Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S.

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