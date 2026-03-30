OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,474,814 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 26th total of 5,405,508 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 843,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

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OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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