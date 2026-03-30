American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $130.10 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus upped their target price on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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