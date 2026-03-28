Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,715 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 26th total of 24,949 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,137 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEUS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.07. 4,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,114. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEUS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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