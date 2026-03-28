Short Interest in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Expands By 57.1%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 176,430 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 26th total of 112,335 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIS stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,860. The company has a market cap of $734.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $127.14.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Israel ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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