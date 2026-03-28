Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,610 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 26th total of 7,864 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,660 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 137,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

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Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate high current income and total return through a flexible, actively managed credit strategy. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is externally managed by Blackstone Credit (formerly GSO Capital Partners), the credit investment platform of Blackstone Inc By combining long and short positions in corporate credit instruments, BGX aims to capitalize on inefficiencies across credit markets while managing downside risk.

The fund’s core investment activities encompass a diverse range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, convertible securities and structured products.

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