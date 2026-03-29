Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a GBX 125 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 183.33.

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Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 104.90 on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 96.95 and a one year high of GBX 198.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.86.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crest Nicholson

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Gillian Kent bought 9,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 per share, with a total value of £9,919.52. Also, insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total transaction of £69,576.27. Insiders purchased a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,836 over the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

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Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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