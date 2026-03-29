Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPAR

Interparfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $90.53 on Friday. Interparfums has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Interparfums’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interparfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Interparfums’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,831,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 66.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 736,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after buying an additional 108,433 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interparfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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