AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $125.80 Average PT from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

In other news, CFO Sarah Louise Flanagan sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,167,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,978.88. The trade was a 24.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 237,064 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,740. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $12,517,090. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

More AAR News

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AAR Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. AAR has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.58 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

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AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

Further Reading

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