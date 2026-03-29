Insider Selling: Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Insider Sells £1,180.80 in Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Ivor Gray sold 19,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6, for a total value of £1,180.80.

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 64 on Friday. Macfarlane Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 59.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. The Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and assembles timber, corrugated, and foam-based packaging materials in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.