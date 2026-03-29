Chesnara (LON:CSN) Insider Acquires £50,768.11 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray bought 17,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 per share, with a total value of £50,768.11.

Chesnara Stock Performance

Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 288 on Friday. Chesnara plc has a 52-week low of GBX 238 and a 52-week high of GBX 335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 308.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £665.08 million, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.49.

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Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Chesnara had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

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