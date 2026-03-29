Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Up 40.2% in March

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,530,351 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the February 26th total of 38,887,557 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,207,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nokia Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 50,763,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,150,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.82.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 91,942,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,868,000 after buying an additional 11,612,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,321,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896,363 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Nokia by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 17,490,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035,002 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,380,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950,487 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $104,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nokia from $7.10 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

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About Nokia

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Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel?Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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