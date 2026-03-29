Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Up 40.2% in March

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,530,351 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the February 26th total of 38,887,557 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,207,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nokia Trading Down 3.8%
Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 50,763,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,150,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.82.
More Nokia News
Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Partnered with Stelia to deliver enterprise-scale, high-trust AI networking — strengthens Nokia’s positioning for AI-driven enterprise services and could open higher?margin networking revenues. Stelia and Nokia collaborate to advance AI for enterprise
- Positive Sentiment: Won network refresh work with London’s LINX / a major British IXP — a commercial win for optical/IP infrastructure that supports steady revenue and services bookings. British IXP giant gets Nokia refresh
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial deployment win: Ambra Solutions used Nokia’s private 4G/5G at the Côté Gold mine — proof point for private wireless and industrial IoT traction. Ambra Solutions Powers Côté Gold Mine with Nokia’s Private 4G/5G Network
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership changes in India (new country business leader) and senior rejig — may improve local execution but impact on top-line is uncertain. Nokia elevates Samar Mittal as India country business leader
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary shows the ADR has recently outperformed longer term but experienced a pullback — informational context for volatility rather than a company event. Nokia Corp. ADR falls Thursday, still outperforms market
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports that Nokia plans major layoffs — up to ~14,000 roles (~20% of staff), with India teams flagged as impacted. This increases near?term execution risk, could signal demand weakness, and may trigger sizable one?time restructuring and severance charges despite potential long?term cost savings. Nokia plans major job cuts, up to 14,000 employees may be laid off
- Negative Sentiment: Grupo Santander analyst downgraded NOK to Underperform with a EUR 6.85 target — a high?profile downgrade that can amplify selling pressure and reduce near?term investor confidence. Nokia’s Rally May Be Over as Analysts Tell Investors to Take Profits
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nokia from $7.10 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOK
About Nokia
Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel?Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.
Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.
Further Reading
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