Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Grows By 43.8%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 147,781 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 26th total of 102,776 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 164,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $4.87.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.
The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.
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