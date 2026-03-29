Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Grows By 43.8%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 147,781 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 26th total of 102,776 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 164,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

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MFS Multimarket Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

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