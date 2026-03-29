LGL Group (LGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0651 per share and revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $7.19 on Friday. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 95,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $453,088.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 572,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,539. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGL Group

LGL Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LGL Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGL Group, Inc. (The) ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of LGL Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LGL Group Inc is a United States–based company specializing in the development and commercialization of digital pathology and molecular imaging systems for research and clinical laboratories. The company’s core focus lies in enabling high-resolution visualization and quantitative analysis of tissue samples, helping scientists and pathologists accelerate biomarker discovery and diagnostic workflows. LGL Group’s platform combines advanced optics, automated slide scanning and image analysis software to deliver end-to-end solutions tailored to oncology, immunology and neuroscience research.

The company’s flagship offerings include whole-slide scanners capable of rapid, high-throughput scanning at resolutions suited for detailed morphometric and fluorescence studies.

Further Reading

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