Canoe Financial LP Sells 8,370 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Canoe Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

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VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $157.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

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