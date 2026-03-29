11,915 Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Stock Down 2.7%

ZTS opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.29 and a 12 month high of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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