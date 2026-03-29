Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Receives $44.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.1429.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

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Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

In related news, Director Patricia L. Allen acquired 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $390,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,145. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $584,662.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 347,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,280. This represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders purchased 202,845 shares of company stock worth $3,747,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 17.8%

ZBIO stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -1.94. Zenas BioPharma has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $44.60.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($3.32).

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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