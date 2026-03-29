Berenberg Bank Cuts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 230

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 to GBX 230 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

LON:KMR opened at GBX 196 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £173.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.77. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 191.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 430.50.

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