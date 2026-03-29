FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $604.78 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.01 and a 200-day moving average of $264.77. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $474.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

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FactSet Research Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $285.69.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. This represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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