Savara (SVRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Savara to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Savara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Savara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SVRA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. William Blair set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Institutional Trading of Savara

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Savara by 930.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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