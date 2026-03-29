Analysts Set Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) PT at C$6.13

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.13.

CIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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Champion Iron Price Performance

TSE CIA opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.04. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 10.38%.The business had revenue of C$472.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron

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Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

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