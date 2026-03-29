Oppenheimer Cuts WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $20.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WT. Morgan Stanley set a $16.75 price target on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

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WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. WisdomTree has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 22.10%.The firm had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares in the company, valued at $19,201,725.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WisdomTree by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

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WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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