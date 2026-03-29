Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

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