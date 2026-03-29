Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Stacey Rock Sells 4,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,038.06. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 553.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS
Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,921 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,701.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,593,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 1,573,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $104,807,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,901,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after buying an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC PHD) contract for production and delivery of up to 36 Oriole™ solid rocket motors and three Thrust Vector Control kits (funded base plus options), a $49M award that supports hypersonic and missile test programs and adds near-term funded backlog. Kratos Awarded $49 Million NSWC PHD Contract for Oriole™ Rocket Motor and Thrust Vector Control Systems to Support Navy Missile and Test Programs
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos added industry veteran David King to its board; his aerospace and defense background (Dynetics, NASA-related programs) strengthens governance and program-level experience as Kratos expands propulsion and hypersonics work. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Announces Appointment of David King to Board of Directors
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage highlight Kratos’ propulsion systems business as a growth vector — demand for compact, lower-cost engines for drones, missiles and next?gen platforms could lift margins and revenue over time. Can Kratos Defense’s Propulsion Systems Business Drive Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Media and TV attention (notably Jim Cramer) has driven strong retail interest and a large multi-month rally; that attention can sustain volume and momentum but isn’t the same as new contracts or bookings. Kratos (KTOS) stock has surged since Jim Cramer said he liked “the story very much”
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum risk: KTOS has run up sharply (large YTD/1?year gains), leaving it exposed to profit-taking and heightened volatility—earnings metrics show a very high P/E and the stock is pulling back from recent moving?average levels. This helps explain today’s decline as investors reassess near-term upside.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
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