Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Stacey Rock Sells 4,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,038.06. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 553.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,921 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,701.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,593,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 1,573,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $104,807,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,901,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after buying an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

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About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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