JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KW. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 98.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.0%

KW opened at $10.94 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.52%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

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