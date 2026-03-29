Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Invests $112,000 in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,195 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 932,822 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LXP. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:LXP opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 154.70%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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