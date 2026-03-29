74,966 Shares in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $FRGE Purchased by CIBRA Capital Ltd

CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000. Forge Global accounts for about 5.7% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 305.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 146,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forge Global by 220.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 129,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of FRGE opened at $45.00 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $623.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FRGE. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Forge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forge Global has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRGE

Forge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Forge Global is a financial technology company that operates a digital marketplace for trading shares in private companies. The platform connects shareholders, including employees and early investors, with accredited and institutional buyers seeking exposure to late-stage private ventures ahead of their initial public offerings. By facilitating secondary transactions, Forge Global aims to provide liquidity solutions that traditionally have been limited in private markets.

The company’s core services include trade execution, settlement, and custody for pre-IPO securities, supported by an integrated suite of portfolio management and data-analytics tools.

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