Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share and revenue of $7.0970 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 6.94. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of oral appliance therapy for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other airway-related disorders. The company’s proprietary Vivos System integrates clinical diagnostic protocols, three-dimensional imaging, and custom-designed dental appliances to address mild to moderate forms of sleep-disordered breathing through non-surgical, non-invasive means.

The Vivos System comprises a range of custom oral devices, digital workflow tools, and a structured treatment protocol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.