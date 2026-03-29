Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 18.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

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Fortress Biotech, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Headquartered in New York, the company operates through a network of majority?owned subsidiaries that target areas of high unmet medical need, including oncology, rare diseases and dermatology. Fortress Biotech’s business model emphasizes in?licensing or acquiring promising drug candidates and coordinating their development through specialized affiliate companies, allowing for flexible capital allocation and focused management of individual programs.

Through its portfolio of subsidiaries, Fortress Biotech advances a diversified pipeline spanning small molecules, biologics and cell therapies.

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