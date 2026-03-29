UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

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View Our Latest Analysis on PATH

UiPath Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $10.70 on Friday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.81 million. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at $418,682,710.85. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 517,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,185 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,895,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,434 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 752,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $1,579,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 413.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $2,066,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

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UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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