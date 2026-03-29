Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 0.8%

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $37.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.21. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 63.0%. This is a positive change from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta’s core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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