Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFFVF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology to post earnings of $0.3705 per share and revenue of $225.2360 million for the quarter.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance

PFFVF stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.96. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of $154.02 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

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Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

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Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a Germany-based manufacturer and supplier of vacuum products and solutions. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of vacuum pumps, leak detectors, components and accessories for industrial and research applications. Pfeiffer Vacuum’s offerings range from turbomolecular and backing pumps to dry-run screw and rotary vane pumps, alongside specialized measurement and analysis instruments designed to support process-critical vacuum environments.

The company’s product portfolio serves a broad array of industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, coating technologies, analytical instrumentation, research laboratories and the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.

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