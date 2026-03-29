Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 283.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

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Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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