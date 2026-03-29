Allbirds (BIRD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Allbirds to post earnings of ($2.24) per share and revenue of $56.3060 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.99. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allbirds by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIRD. Maxim Group cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allbirds

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc is a sustainable lifestyle company specializing in environmentally friendly footwear and apparel. The company’s core business centers on designing, manufacturing, and selling shoes that leverage natural and recycled materials to minimize ecological impact. Allbirds’ product portfolio includes lifestyle sneakers, running shoes, and casual slip-ons, all engineered for comfort, durability, and low carbon footprint.

The company’s signature offerings include the Wool Runner series, crafted from New Zealand merino wool, and the Tree line, which uses eucalyptus fiber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.