Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Critical Comparison

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) and Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Nordea Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 19.89% 10.87% 0.85% Nordea Bank 22.36% 15.61% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $22,050.19 billion 0.00 $3.48 billion $9.01 6.76 Nordea Bank $23.46 billion 2.38 $5.48 billion $1.58 10.35

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Nordea Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nordea Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shinhan Financial Group. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nordea Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nordea Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordea Bank pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and Nordea Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Nordea Bank 1 3 2 1 2.43

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Nordea Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; business expansion financing and consulting services; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture business investment, life and non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Additionally, it provides transaction history inquiries and fund transfers, opening letters of credit, trade finance, payment and collection management, sales and acquisition settlement, business-to-business settlement, sweeping, pooling, ERP interface, host-to-host banking, SWIFT SCORE, and cash and liquidity management service. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Nordea Bank

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and cards and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates & Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, capital market products, and securities services to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset & Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. It also offers account-based products, such as lending and deposit; project finance services, asset-based financing through leasing, hire purchase, and factoring, as well as sales to finance partners, such as dealers, vendors, and retailers; financial instruments or arrangement for financial instruments, including currencies, commodities, stocks, and bonds; and asset management, including investment funds, discretionary management, portfolio advice, equity trading, and pension accounts, as well as life insurance and pension products and services. Nordea Bank Abp was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

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