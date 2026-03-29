Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $9.75 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

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Lsb Industries Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of LXU stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Lsb Industries has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.88 million. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lsb Industries news, CFO Cheryl Maguire sold 7,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 200,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,190. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 118,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $1,093,178.07. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,773 shares in the company, valued at $889,343.87. The trade was a 55.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,113 shares of company stock worth $3,731,647. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lsb Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lsb Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lsb Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Lsb Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lsb Industries

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LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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