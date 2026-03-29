Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

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Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $34.34 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $154.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 707.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 87,734 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

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Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company’s products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac’s core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

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