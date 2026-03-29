American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 5.0%

About American Axle & Manufacturing

DCH stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

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American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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