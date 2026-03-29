RNGTU’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 1st (NASDAQ:RNGTU)

RNGTU’s (NASDAQ:RNGTU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 1st. RNGTU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

RNGTU Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RNGTU opened at $10.20 on Friday. RNGTU has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

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