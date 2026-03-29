Analysts Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price at $60.20

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

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Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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