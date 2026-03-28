Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 533,043 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 26th total of 361,922 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other news, Director Lauren Michelle Basmadjian purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,582.56. The trade was a 74.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

CCIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. 112,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $998.83. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index. Carlyle Credit Income Fund was formed on December 30, 2011 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.