Contrasting Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vertiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Vertiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 8.64% 22.52% 12.29% Vertiv 13.03% 49.55% 15.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 6 1 1 2.22 Vertiv 1 2 20 1 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TaskUs and Vertiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. Vertiv has a consensus price target of $235.26, indicating a potential downside of 6.30%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Vertiv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Vertiv”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $1.18 billion 0.49 $102.28 million $1.11 5.82 Vertiv $10.23 billion 9.39 $1.33 billion $3.41 73.63

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TaskUs has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertiv has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertiv beats TaskUs on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

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TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and digital critical infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves cloud services, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, education, government, social media, and retail industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

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