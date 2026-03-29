Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 121,912 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 26th total of 83,739 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 243,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,295. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

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Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Jack Connelly sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $39,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,110. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 268,480 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 403,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,439 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 184,049 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,203,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 163,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 105.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IQI) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, the fund’s primary objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income that is exempt from federal income taxes. To achieve this, the trust invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities, and their agencies.

The portfolio holds a diversified blend of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt obligations.

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