ADMA Biologics’ (ADMA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADMA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

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ADMA Biologics Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of ADMA opened at $9.25 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 37.52%. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,958. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Elms bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,866,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3,906.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,936,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,559 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $38,653,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,569,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Key ADMA Biologics News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company issues formal refutation of Culper Research’s allegations, calling the report “unsubstantiated, misleading and inaccurate” and defending ASCENIV’s competitive position and revenue recognition. ADMA refutes short-seller claims

Company issues formal refutation of Culper Research’s allegations, calling the report “unsubstantiated, misleading and inaccurate” and defending ASCENIV’s competitive position and revenue recognition. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage notes a rebound after the company’s rebuttal — headlines and articles report ADMA “gains” as traders react to management’s statements. ADMA gains after refuting claims

Market coverage notes a rebound after the company’s rebuttal — headlines and articles report ADMA “gains” as traders react to management’s statements. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media flag market attention including Nasdaq reactions and commentary that the company is actively addressing investor concerns — helpful for short?term sentiment. Market attention coverage

Analysts and media flag market attention including Nasdaq reactions and commentary that the company is actively addressing investor concerns — helpful for short?term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity was reported (large call buying), suggesting speculative positioning that can amplify intraday moves but not fundamental direction. (Options volume reported in market notices.)

Unusual options activity was reported (large call buying), suggesting speculative positioning that can amplify intraday moves but not fundamental direction. (Options volume reported in market notices.) Neutral Sentiment: Context pieces note ADMA is down significantly since its last earnings release, highlighting volatility tied to recent results and expectations — useful for evaluating risk vs. reward. Zacks: stock down since earnings

Context pieces note ADMA is down significantly since its last earnings release, highlighting volatility tied to recent results and expectations — useful for evaluating risk vs. reward. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud investigations and investor alerts have been launched by a number of law firms after the short report and the subsequent price decline — this increases legal risk and could pressure the stock. Investor investigations announced

Multiple securities?fraud investigations and investor alerts have been launched by a number of law firms after the short report and the subsequent price decline — this increases legal risk and could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Short?seller allegations (including claims of channel stuffing) remain in circulation via reports and investor alerts; third?party scrutiny prompted steep intraday declines last week and remains a key downside risk. Investor alert on short?seller report

Short?seller allegations (including claims of channel stuffing) remain in circulation via reports and investor alerts; third?party scrutiny prompted steep intraday declines last week and remains a key downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald moved the stock after the short?report fallout (coverage/ratings action reported), adding analyst pressure on sentiment. Cantor Fitzgerald downgrade

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

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ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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