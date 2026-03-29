S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 43

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 38 to GBX 43 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 24 to GBX 28 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.67.

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S4 Capital Price Performance

SFOR opened at GBX 26.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £174.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 15.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 36.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.99.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share for the quarter. S4 Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S4 Capital will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

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S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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