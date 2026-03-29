ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $1,971.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein to $1,971.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Santander cut ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.50.

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ASML Stock Down 2.0%

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML opened at $1,302.47 on Thursday. ASML has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,547.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,398.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,169.96. The company has a market cap of $512.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. Bawa N Mallick Trust purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

About ASML

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ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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